Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $11.28 on Monday, hitting $250.72. 182,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,581. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,249 shares of company stock valued at $70,006,553. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.