$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.90. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Earnings History and Estimates for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

