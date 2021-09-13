Analysts Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post sales of $722.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $718.06 million and the highest is $728.00 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $575.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO remained flat at $$41.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,622. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

