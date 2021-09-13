Zacks: Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce sales of $85.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.38 million and the highest is $87.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $31.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $340.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.95 million to $342.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $366.94 million, with estimates ranging from $365.25 million to $368.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.16. 1,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

