ThreeFold Reaches Market Cap of $5.56 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $8,384.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00080949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00117603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00122079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00174457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017236 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

