Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Raised to “Buy” at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.17.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.61 on Monday, hitting C$36.22. 117,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.42. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

