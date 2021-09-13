Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. South State Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 90,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.47. 849,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,784,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.