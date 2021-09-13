Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Itamar Medical stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 102,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.27 million, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $29.85.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 192.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

