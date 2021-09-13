Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.13. 286,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

