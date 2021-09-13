Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 5,525 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,884,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,937,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,202,448. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.