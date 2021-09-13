First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New $993,000 Investment in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $121,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $149,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $237,000.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBTU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,255. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.