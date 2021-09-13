First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $12.41 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,248,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $3,483,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

NASDAQ GAMCU traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

