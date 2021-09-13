834,458 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 834,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCLEU remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Monday. 2,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,873. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

