South State Corp Buys 8,282 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

South State Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.6% of South State Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 925.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,676,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,097,000 after purchasing an additional 654,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 745,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 177,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,387. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

