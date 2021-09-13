Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Cut by South State Corp

South State Corp lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 146,570 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $99.37. 39,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,626. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

