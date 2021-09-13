JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.02. 301,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,652,624. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $475.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

