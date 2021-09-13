Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

