SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Up 13.2%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares shot up 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.83. 265,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,385,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDC. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

