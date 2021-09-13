Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading 8.4% Higher

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s share price traded up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $34.85. 10,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 627,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228,714 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,339 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,619,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

