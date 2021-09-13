PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 7.2% Higher

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.26. 72,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,478,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 28.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PBF Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 30.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 447,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

