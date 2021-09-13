Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 6.5%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) traded down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.72. 5,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 305,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.