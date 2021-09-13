Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,160,696 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $144,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after buying an additional 687,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $16.25. 262,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,047,342. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

