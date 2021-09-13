Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,293 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $26,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,750,000 after purchasing an additional 509,445 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 321,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,601,000 after purchasing an additional 154,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

WLTW traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.29. 54,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,923. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average of $234.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

