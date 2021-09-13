Whalerock Point Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.24. 78,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

