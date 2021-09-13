Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $56,039,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.44. The stock had a trading volume of 446,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,281,413. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

