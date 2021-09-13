Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 545 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $205.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,875. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.