$33.45 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post $33.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.07 million to $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.15 million to $135.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 33.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLNG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.92.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.