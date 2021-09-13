Monolith (TKN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.13 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $210.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00148491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00042890 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

