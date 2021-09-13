Insured Finance Hits Market Cap of $2.93 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $24,835.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00083457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00121659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00174436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,244.25 or 0.99751489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.18 or 0.07140621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00931908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

