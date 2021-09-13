Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 106,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $6,460,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 89,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock opened at $129.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.