Analysts Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.01 Million

Analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report $10.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $68.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $75.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.45. 1,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,007. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.37. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

