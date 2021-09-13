Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 264,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,402,000 after buying an additional 96,823 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.03. 62,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,430. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.