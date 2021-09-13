Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,851 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $2,822,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.33. 89,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,656. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.