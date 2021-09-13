Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 12,869 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $57,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.00. 31,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,929. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average of $231.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

