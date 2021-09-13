Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IAA during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in IAA during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.75. 5,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,208. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

