3,131 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.