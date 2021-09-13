1,222,736 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,222,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1,236.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 45.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CDE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. 156,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

