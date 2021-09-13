Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.38. 109,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

