Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up 21.9% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Trip.com Group worth $168,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 232.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 695,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 93,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.25. 192,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,438. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

