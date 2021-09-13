Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $15.18 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.19. 31,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.48.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

