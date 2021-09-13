Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 132,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHF traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,826. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

