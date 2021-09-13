Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,516 shares of company stock worth $75,900,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.85. 54,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.98 and its 200 day moving average is $357.72. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.