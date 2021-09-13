Hifi Finance (MFT) Market Cap Achieves $115.51 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $115.51 million and $39.05 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00148391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042782 BTC.

About Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

