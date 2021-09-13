Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post $102.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.34 million and the lowest is $99.06 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $82.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $398.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $403.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $448.18 million, with estimates ranging from $440.71 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,280. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $618.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

