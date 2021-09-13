Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ONCT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 5,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,745. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.