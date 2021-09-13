$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.23. 2,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 327,304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 804.6% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

