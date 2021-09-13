Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 40,652.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PZZA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,733. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $132.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

