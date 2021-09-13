Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4,366.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,249 shares of company stock worth $70,006,553. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $10.76 on Monday, hitting $251.24. 178,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,581. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.91 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

