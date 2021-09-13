Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 69.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $2,494,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.12. 2,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

