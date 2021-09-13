Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 159.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,335. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

